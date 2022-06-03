Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 448,705 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $56,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

