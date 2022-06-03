Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 43,910 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Delta Air Lines worth $57,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

DAL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

