Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 218,002 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $64,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

CARR opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.