Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,401 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $58,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.