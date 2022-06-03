Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 498.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of NIO worth $51,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NIO by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

