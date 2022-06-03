Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $53,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.