Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $49.39 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $49,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.