Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 13,709 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $56,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

NYSE RMD opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.17. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $9,110,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.