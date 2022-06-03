Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 45,439 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $60,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 315.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

