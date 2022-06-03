Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 126,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,010,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

