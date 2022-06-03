Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Conifer Management L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,836 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 17.9% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $256,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 158,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,399,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.