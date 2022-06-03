Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.82 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.
About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.