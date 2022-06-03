Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $51,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

