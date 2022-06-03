Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 438.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Affirm worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 3.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

