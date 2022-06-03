Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 45,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,875. Affimed has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Affimed by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Affimed by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Affimed by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Affimed by 483.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

