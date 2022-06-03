Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,417 shares of company stock worth $507,369 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

