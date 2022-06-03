AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Trading Down 8.9%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 1,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdTheorent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.