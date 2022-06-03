ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.