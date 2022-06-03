Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.84. 52,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

