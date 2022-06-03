Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.69% of Adobe worth $1,848,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.08 on Friday, reaching $430.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.69 and a 200 day moving average of $494.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.