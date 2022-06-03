Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

