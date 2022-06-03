Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 384,599 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384,599 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of AMETEK worth $85,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.