Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 148,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $126,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

AMAT stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

