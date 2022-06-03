Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $74,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $19,942,474 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

