Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $138.99 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Chubb worth $138,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $209.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,979 shares of company stock worth $37,974,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

