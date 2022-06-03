Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $102.43 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $102,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

EQT stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

