Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $87,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 1,157,826 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 896,158 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 307.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 954,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 634,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,045,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

