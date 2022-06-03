Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 385,390 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 462.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $97,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.