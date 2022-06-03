Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $77.90. 57,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,029. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

