Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.64. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 253,762 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

