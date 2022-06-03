Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.93. 8,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.21 and a 200 day moving average of $337.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

