Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 728,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Accenture by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 467,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,893,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.