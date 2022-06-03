Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.