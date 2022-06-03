Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

