908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $443.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

