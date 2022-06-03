886 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $816,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

