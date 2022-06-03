88,399 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $276.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.59.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

