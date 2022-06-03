$88.25 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $88.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $89.50 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $80.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $364.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $439.15 million, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,675,000 after purchasing an additional 344,944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,460. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

