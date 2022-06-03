$873.46 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) will announce $873.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,263. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

