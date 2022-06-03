8,160 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Shares of OXY opened at $69.28 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

