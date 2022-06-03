81,408 Shares in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,594,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.87 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

