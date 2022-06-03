$81.20 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $81.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.92 million. IMAX posted sales of $50.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

IMAX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 386,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $977.32 million, a PE ratio of -46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.54.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.