782,499 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 782,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.43% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,322,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,441,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $8,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

DRAY remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

