7,100 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,591,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.78 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

