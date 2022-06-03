693,505 Shares in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCNU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000.

BOCNU stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,106. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

