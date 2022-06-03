$69.78 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to announce $69.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $70.20 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $59.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $290.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.01 million to $291.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.90 million, with estimates ranging from $344.44 million to $352.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 449,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,390. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,816 shares of company stock worth $848,351. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.