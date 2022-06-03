683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ondas by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ondas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $7.55 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $317.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

