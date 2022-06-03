683 Capital Management LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

