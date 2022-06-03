683 Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

