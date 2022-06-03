683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $280.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.83. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

